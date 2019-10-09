PG&E has been updating its list of the cities and numbers of people affected here, although the utility’s website continues to crash due to high traffic volume.

How to Prepare

To prepare for a power shutoff, PG&E recommends having enough food and water on hand for up to a week, preparing an emergency kit, charging phones and necessary devices, and ensuring you have cash and a full tank of gas because ATMs and gas stations may not work without power. Here’s a full list of things to do before and during a power shutoff.

You can check PG&E’s website and sign up to be notified if the power will be turned off in your area — and to get information about when it might be back on.

What Are Public Safety Power Shutoffs?

Power shutoffs are part of PG&E’s state-mandated wildfire mitigation plan, which aims to cut down on the ignition of wildfires during high-risk periods. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch due to extremely high winds and low humidity starting late Tuesday night and into Thursday afternoon. That forecast prompted PG&E to initiate the shutoff starting very early Wednesday morning.

What Will Be Closed & Open?

BART says it doesn’t expect any disruption of service due to power redundancies and working with PG&E.

Additionally, Caltrain and SamTrans said they will continue to operate during the power outages. VTA said it will continue service throughout the power outage — with updates here.

CalTrans also initially warned that the Caldecott and Devil’s Slide tunnels might be closed, but then announced they would install generators overnight and expect to keep both tunnels open.

However, many cities are warning residents that traffic lights will be out and to avoid driving if possible. Treat all non-functioning stop lights as a four-way stop.

PG&E will open community resource centers starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. with air conditioning, charging stations and bottled water. Each resource center will only have seating for up to 100 people and will only be open during daylight hours.

Here are the outages, school closures and information we have so far. This will be updated as the situation unfolds.

North Bay

The North Bay was the first part of the Bay Area to experience outages overnight, with the power out as of Wednesday morning for 10,183 customers in Marin County, 32,754 in Napa, 31,632 in Solano and 67,000 in Sonoma.

The good news, said one PG&E spokesperson, is that if you didn’t wake up in these areas to your power off, then it’s unlikely it’ll be turned off later.

School closures:

Community resource centers:

Calistoga: Calistoga Fairgrounds, 1601 N. Oak St., Calistoga 94515

Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa 95404

Vacaville: Mission Church, 6391 Leisure Town Rd., Vacaville 95687

Vallejo: Six Flags, 1001 Fairgrounds Dr., Vallejo 94589

Santa Rosa: The city has canceled all public city meetings.

East Bay

Outages in the East Bay area expected to start around noon on Wednesday.

Shutoffs could affect up to 32,680 PG&E customers in Alameda County, including parts of Oakland and Berkeley.

In Contra Costa County, 51,310 customers could be affected.

School closures:

Acalanes Unified High School District: All schools will remain open on Wednesday.

Berkeley Unified: Even though some Berkeley schools may be without power, the district said, “we expect all Berkeley Unified schools and programs to be open on Wednesday.”

Castro Valley Unified: As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, CVUSD said that power will be turned off at Jensen Ranch, Palomares, Proctor Elementary Schools and Canyon Middle School. Those schools will be closed on Wednesday only, and are expected to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 10. All other district schools will be open Wednesday.

Fremont Unified: The district said it was planning to keep all schools open on Wednesday. Niles and Vallejo Mill Elementary Schools are the only schools that may be impacted by any possible outages and a decision would be made for the rest of the week after any power outage on Wednesday.

Hayward Unified: All schools are expected to remain open on Wednesday.

Mills College in Oakland canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday.

New Haven Unified : James Logan High School will be closed Wednesday, but all other district schools are expected to be open.

James Logan High School will be closed Wednesday, but all other district schools are expected to be open. Oakland Unified: ONLY Skyline High School will be closed on Wednesday, the district said as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night. OUSD initially said it could close up to 11 schools and one charter school starting Wednesday, but has since scaled back that estimate. The district said, “If you do not receive a call, you can assume your child’s school is open as usual on Wednesday, Oct. 9.”

Skyline High School will be closed on Wednesday, the district said as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night. OUSD initially said it could close up to 11 schools and one charter school starting Wednesday, but has since scaled back that estimate. The district said, “If you do not receive a call, you can assume your child’s school is open as usual on Wednesday, Oct. 9.” Orinda Unified: The district announced that all of its schools would be open on Wednesday. A decision will be made for Thursday by 4 p.m.

San Leandro Unified: All schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday. Notifications for Thursday will be sent by noon, said officials.

San Ramon Valley Unified: Although a number of schools could be impacted by the outage, the district said it planned to keep all schools open Wednesday.

UC Berkeley canceled classes Wednesday, and will make a decision about the rest of the week later on Wednesday. The campus, however, will remain open, though services will be limited. Most student-serving offices will be open, however the Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Union and Eshelman Hall will be closed.

West Contra Costa Unified: All schools will remain open and operate on a normal Wednesday schedule, according to the district, even though power could be shut off at Pinole Valley High School, Kensington, Madera, Olinda, Collins and Ellerhorst schools.

Community resource centers:

Oakland: Merritt College LOT B, Leona St., Oakland 94508

San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583

South Bay & Peninsula

Outages in the region will start around noon on Wednesday.

Shutoffs could affect 14,766 PG&E customers in Santa Mateo County.

In Santa Clara County, 38,250 customers could be affected, including portions of San Jose.

School closures:

Alum Rock Union School District: All 19 schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, the district announced. San Jose Unified : All schools will be open Wednesday, despite any potential shutoffs, officials told parents.



Community resource centers: