On Tuesday afternoon — two years to the day after the deadly North Bay firestorm erupted — PG&E confirmed it would shut off power for up to 800,000 customers across Northern and Central California beginning early Wednesday morning because of extreme fire danger due to gusty winds and dry conditions.
The first phase of shutoffs began shutoffs began just after midnight and included 513,000 customers in the northern part of PG&E’s service area and in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties in the Bay Area. The second phase, which will include portions of the rest of the Bay Area counties except San Francisco, will affect 234,000 customers and will start around noon today. The third phase would include the southernmost area and is still being determined.
Find updated details on the North, South and East Bay below:
“It’s a very fluid situation,” said PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado, noting their meteorologists are monitoring the situation from the company’s wildfire safety operations center in San Francisco.
PG&E anticipates extreme fire weather to last until midday Thursday. Tostado said the utility tries to restore power within 24 to 48 hours of the end of a weather event — but because of the size of this shutoff and the need to conduct safety check once it is over, customers should prepare for their power to be out for multiple days.
To prepare for a power shutoff, PG&E recommends having enough food and water on hand for up to a week, preparing an emergency kit, charging phones and necessary devices, and ensuring you have cash and a full tank of gas because ATMs and gas stations may not work without power. Here’s a full list of things to do before and during a power shutoff.
Power shutoffs are part of PG&E’s state-mandated wildfire mitigation plan, which aims to cut down on the ignition of wildfires during high-risk periods. Earlier this week, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch due to extremely high winds and low humidity starting late Tuesday night and into Thursday afternoon. That forecast prompted PG&E to initiate the shutoff starting very early Wednesday morning.
What Will Be Closed & Open?
BART says it doesn’t expect any disruption of service due to power redundancies and working with PG&E.
CalTrans also initially warned that the Caldecott and Devil’s Slide tunnels might be closed, but then announced they would install generators overnight and expect to keep both tunnels open.
However, many cities are warning residents that traffic lights will be out and to avoid driving if possible. Treat all non-functioning stop lights as a four-way stop.
PG&E will open community resource centers starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. with air conditioning, charging stations and bottled water. Each resource center will only have seating for up to 100 people and will only be open during daylight hours.
Here are the outages, school closures and information we have so far. This will be updated as the situation unfolds.
North Bay
The North Bay was the first part of the Bay Area to experience outages overnight, with the power out as of Wednesday morning for 10,183 customers in Marin County, 32,754 in Napa, 31,632 in Solano and 67,000 in Sonoma.
The good news, said one PG&E spokesperson, is that if you didn’t wake up in these areas to your power off, then it’s unlikely it’ll be turned off later.
Marin County Office of Education: Schools were expected to remain open on Wednesday, according to the Marin County Office of Education. If power is shut off during the school day, school operations will continue through the remainder of the day, it said. But if power is shut off outside the normal school day, schools will be closed until it’s restored.
Mark West Union: Schools closed Wednesday and projected closure of Thursday too.
Old Adobe Union: Two schools — Sonoma Mountain Charter and Old Adobe Charter — will be affected by the power outage. The district said they would notify parents of closures.
Piner-Olivet Union: Schaefer Charter, Jack London Elementary, Olivet Elementary Charter, Piner-Olivet Charter and Northwest Prep will be closed Wednesday.
Rincon Valley: The district will close school on Wednesday and make a decision for the rest of the week.
Santa Rosa City Schools: Maria Carrillo High, Rincon Valley Middle, Santa Rosa Middle, Hidden Valley Elementary, Proctor Terrace Elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter School, and Lewis Education Center will be closed on Wednesday, the district said. This means all after-school programs, such as childcare and athletics, are also canceled at these schools.
Sonoma State University: All classes, business operations and activities are canceled on Wednesday, until further notice, the school said.
Berkeley Unified: Even though some Berkeley schools may be without power, the district said, “we expect all Berkeley Unified schools and programs to be open on Wednesday.”
Castro Valley Unified: As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, CVUSD said that power will be turned off at Jensen Ranch, Palomares, Proctor Elementary Schools and Canyon Middle School. Those schools will be closed on Wednesday only, and are expected to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 10. All other district schools will be open Wednesday.
Fremont Unified: The district said it was planning to keep all schools open on Wednesday. Niles and Vallejo Mill Elementary Schools are the only schools that may be impacted by any possible outages and a decision would be made for the rest of the week after any power outage on Wednesday.
Mills College in Oakland canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday.
New Haven Unified: James Logan High School will be closed Wednesday, but all other district schools are expected to be open.
Oakland Unified: ONLY Skyline High School will be closed on Wednesday, the district said as of 8 p.m. Tuesday night. OUSD initially said it could close up to 11 schools and one charter school starting Wednesday, but has since scaled back that estimate. The district said, “If you do not receive a call, you can assume your child’s school is open as usual on Wednesday, Oct. 9.”
Orinda Unified: The district announced that all of its schools would be open on Wednesday. A decision will be made for Thursday by 4 p.m.
San Leandro Unified: All schools in the district will be closed on Wednesday. Notifications for Thursday will be sent by noon, said officials.
San Ramon Valley Unified: Although a number of schools could be impacted by the outage, the district said it planned to keep all schools open Wednesday.
UC Berkeley canceled classes Wednesday, and will make a decision about the rest of the week later on Wednesday. The campus, however, will remain open, though services will be limited. Most student-serving offices will be open, however the Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Union and Eshelman Hall will be closed.
West Contra Costa Unified: All schools will remain open and operate on a normal Wednesday schedule, according to the district, even though power could be shut off at Pinole Valley High School, Kensington, Madera, Olinda, Collins and Ellerhorst schools.
Community resource centers:
Oakland: Merritt College LOT B, Leona St., Oakland 94508
San Ramon: Bishop Ranch Parking Lot, 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
South Bay & Peninsula
Outages in the region will start around noon on Wednesday.
Shutoffs could affect 14,766 PG&E customers in Santa Mateo County.
In Santa Clara County, 38,250 customers could be affected, including portions of San Jose.