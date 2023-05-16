Tribes, Environmentalists Work To Protect Moluk Luyuk Area In Northern California

In 2015, the Berryessa Snow Mountain region became a national monument. The monument status brought protections to the area’s biologically diverse landscape. But one large swath of land, nestled in the monument’s center, was excluded from protection. Now environmental groups and tribes are trying to fix that.

Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio

Child Care Could Face Major Impacts From Budget Revise

Governor Gavin Newsom warned of a more than $31 billion shortfall when he released his revised state spending plan last week. One sector that will feel the pinch of a tighter budget is child care.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED