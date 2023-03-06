When Dianne Feinstein Was Mayor of San Francisco

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is retiring at the end of her term, after representing California in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years.

But before that, Feinstein was a local official in her hometown of San Francisco. In 1969, she won a seat on the Board of Supervisors and eventually became Board President. In 1978, she became mayor after the shocking assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Feinstein would serve as mayor until 1988.

Guest: Scott Shafer, senior editor of KQED’s California politics and government desk