Protests, Pain and Passion: The Photos That Capture 2022 in the Bay Area

Impassioned protests. An ongoing pandemic. Reckonings with history. And amid it all, celebrations of life, joy and resistance.

2022 offered no shortage of indelible images in the Bay Area. Keep reading to see a selection of photography by KQED's News Photographer Beth LaBerge, alongside work by KQED's Aryk Copley, Amaya Edwards and Marlena Sloss.

Words below by Lesley McClurg, Annelise Finney, Spencer Whitney, Matthew Green, Marisol Medina-Cadena, Gabe Meline, Jaclyn Diaz, Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí, Carly Severn, Lindsay Gauthier, Nastia Voynovskaya, Scott Shafer, Amaya Edwards, Cesar Saldaña, Lakshmi Sarah, Sara Hossaini, Anaïs-Ophelia Lino and Daisy Nguyen.

As the omicron surge ended in early of January 2020, COVID-19 continued to be a challenge, especially difficult for the roughly 7 million immunocompromised Americans. Among them was Sassy Outwater-Wright. Her 39-year-old body is also very fragile.

Right when COVID hit in the spring of 2020, the Berkeley resident started feeling an agonizing pain in her head and face. Doctors discovered a very aggressive soft-tissue cancer creeping toward her brain. Radiation and chemotherapy treatment wiped out her white blood cells, and therefore her immune system. Leaving the house, let alone taking an Uber to and from the hospital for screenings and checkups, was and still is terrifying for her. Public transportation is still out of the question.

Read 'Risk No Matter Where I Go': For Many Disabled People, a Future of Ever-Present COVID Is Daunting

In 1981, Naomi Kubota Lee, then a UC Berkeley undergraduate student, was the co-chair for the San Francisco branch of the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations, a Japanese American grassroots organization that organized people to testify at the commission hearings. Lee’s parents and grandparents were incarcerated at Topaz War Relocation Center in Utah.

Lee keeps an archive from the hearings, filled with transcripts of testimony and handbills, stored in three rows of filing boxes in a studio in her Mill Valley home. She remembers sitting in the audience, surrounded by other Japanese Americans, listening to people describe their experiences, in some cases, for the very first time. The rapt audience cheered for the speakers, while also weeping with them. “It’s really quite an emotional process when I reopen and read some testimonies here and there,” Lee said.

Read How Japanese Americans in the Bay Area Are Carrying Forward the Legacy of Reparations

“The Lunar New Year parade is about bringing out positivity and hope for community,” said Richard Ow, referred to as "sifu," meaning teacher. Students at the Yau Kung Moon School learn the fundamentals of the Yau Kung Moon style, and the Nam Si Buk Mo lion dance style.

“For the performance, we bring in members that have been with us for 22 years, and it’s like a family gathering again. People still come out rain or shine. We represent our community positively in Chinatown.”

Read 'Hope for Community': Storied Chinatown Kung Fu School Gears Up for First Lunar New Year Parade Since Pandemic Began

Russia commenced its attack on Ukraine early on the morning of Feb. 24, unleashing a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from multiple directions, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Later that same day, hundreds of people gathered outside San Francisco City Hall to protest the invasion. There are roughly 20,000 people of Ukrainian descent living in the Bay Area, according to the Ukrainian consulate in San Francisco.

Read 'I'm Devastated': Bay Area Ukrainians React to Russian Invasion of Their Homeland

In 2020, the American Indian Cultural District was created in La Misión in San Francisco — a home base for the Urban Native community. Rightnowish introduces us to the people behind this cultural district, including Sharaya Souza.

"What people don't know is that at one point, the Mission district was called the 'Red Ghetto,'" said Souza. "At one point, it was a thriving, bustling area of American Indian businesses, organizations and community members. And today, when we look at the data that comes from a map, we still see many of our members actually reside in the cultural district ... It is a continuing history. It is a living history.”

Read 'You're On Native Land' : The Cultural District Honoring Urban Native History

The Soapbox Derby made its grand, colorful return to McLaren Park in San Francisco on Sunday with thrills, hills and spills.

Thousands turned out to see 57 art cars, none of them equipped with engines or motors, hurl (and occasionally crawl) precariously downhill. The races took place on John F. Shelley Drive, an under-maintained asphalt obstacle of a street, complete with potholes, cracks and — presenting a source of sometimes slapstick comedy for the crowd — a speed bump.

Read PHOTOS: The Soapbox Derby's Wild Downhill Action in San Francisco

Chris Lodgson, lead organizer of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, said that Black Californians who are descendants of U.S. slaves are subject to shocking economic disparities and oppression.

Lodgson told news outlet Axios that this mandate to collect detailed demographic information from state employees will open the door to revealing disparities in income, careers and leadership within California state agencies. "You can't fix a problem until you see it, until you acknowledge it," Lodgson told Axios.

Read California Becomes the First State to Break Down Black Employee Data by Lineage and No, the Reparations Task Force Report Isn't a 'Watershed Moment.' Action Will Be

The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, announced on June 24, overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

California guarantees the right to abortion in statute and the state constitution. Our state’s abortion laws are the strongest in the United States. Both officials and abortion providers have made it very clear that abortion access in California will not change because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

Read With Roe v. Wade Overturned, What's Next for Our Constitutional Rights? and LGBTQ+ Advocates Fear Implications of Overturning Roe v. Wade

A sense of hope is at the heart of Sean Dorsey’s new work, The Lost Art of Dreaming. It’s also the impetus for a new, forward-looking phase of Dorsey’s artistic life, focused on encouraging trans and nonbinary people to claim their right to a life they love.

“So many trans people are told that we won’t have a future,” Dorsey said. “So many of us are discouraged from dreaming, are discouraged from imagining, finding love, finding community. Dreaming invites us all to imagine expansive futures that are joyful and liberated, and in which we lift each other up with love.”

Read Transgender Dancer Invites Trans and Queer People to Dream Big

Grief and anger swept the Bay Area as San Francisco headed into Pride weekend after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But LGBTQ+ people didn’t cower in fear — they celebrated in defiance.

As thousands of people joined the Trans March at Dolores Park on June 24, the day the ruling came down, a queer and trans drum ensemble kept a steady beat while the crowd chanted, “When our community is under attack, what do we do?/Rise up, fight back!” Though Roe is technically dead, and numerous states are legislating against trans health care and other rights, the Trans March didn’t feel like a funeral procession. Instead, it became a ritual transmuting rage into collective power and offering a prayer for the next generation.