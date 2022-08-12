Affordable Housing BIll Advances To State Senate

Housing Bill Passes State Senate Committee

One of the most closely watched housing bills has cleared a key legislative hurdle and is now headed to the state senate for a vote. Supporters say it could help developers build millions of housing units across the state.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

Visitors Flock To Corpse Flower In Santa Cruz

Roses are red, violets are blue. Most flowers smell nice, but not all of them do. And that’s especially true for a rare tropical flower at the UC Santa Cruz arboretum.

Reporter: Jerimiah Oetting, KAZU