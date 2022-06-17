Warriors Win Fourth Championship

Golden State Warriors Win Another NBA Title

The Golden State Warriors went on the road and defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 103-90, to clinch their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons. Guard Stephen Curry was named Finals MVP, after leading the team with 34 points in the finale.

Proposal Would Force Gunowners To Buy Liability Insurance

A Bay Area state senator is introducing a bill that would require California gun owners to have liability insurance. The bill from Senator Nancy Skinner of Berkeley would make gun owners take out policies similar to car insurance, that would make them financially responsible for injuries, damages, or deaths caused by the negligent or accidental use of their weapons.

Reporter: Nina Thorsen, KQED

Detention Center Under Investigation Over Work Conditions

Immigrant detainees who work at two privately run detention facilities around Bakersfield have confirmed they are on strike. This comes as California’s workplace health and safety regulators have opened an investigation into their working conditions at one of the detention centers.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED