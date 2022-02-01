California Moves to Close San Quentin Death Row

California is moving to dismantle death row at San Quentin State Prison. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is transferring all condemned inmates to other facilities within the next two years.

Pedestrian Deaths Spike in Many California Cities

New traffic fatality numbers are out for California cities and they show that last year, our streets got more dangerous even though cities, like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, have launched ambitious programs to reduce traffic deaths.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report