Devin Katayama - Editor of Talent and Development

Devin Katayama finds connection through public radio.

Transcript of Comic Strip

Devin is speaking in the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Devin Katayama - Editor of Talent & Development

I got into journalism to connect with the world.

Panel 2: Close up on Devin Katayama with headphones.

Panel 3: At the time I was feeling very isolated and, honestly, a little lonely.

Panel 4: Public radio connected me to people.

Panel 5: Devin speaking into a radio microphone saying, "I'm Devin Katayama."

Panel 6: Now, I'm able to amplify the voices of those seeking fairness and truth."