Devin Katayama - Editor of Talent and Development

Devin Katayama finds connection through public radio.

We hope these comics inspire you to share your KQED Origin Stories with us in return. Please tell us the effect public media has had on your life or how you found your way to the KQED community. Our creative team might choose to transform your submission into a comic. In order to participate, please send in your submission via this form or post your story to social media using the hashtag #KQEDOriginStories by Friday, February 25, 2022.

Transcript of Comic Strip

Devin is speaking in the panels.