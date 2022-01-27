KQED is a proud member of
Danielle Venton - KQED Science Reporter

Mishaps and frustration led Danielle Venton to discover her true calling as a science reporter.

We hope these comics inspire you to share your KQED Origin Stories with us in return. Please tell us the effect public media has had on your life or how you found your way to the KQED community. Our creative team might choose to transform your submission into a comic. In order to participate, please send in your submission via this form or post your story to social media using the hashtag #KQEDOriginStories by Friday, February 25, 2022.

Transcript of Comic Strip

Danielle is speaking in all of the panels.

Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Danielle Venton - KQED Science Reporter

When I was young I thought my destiny was to become a research scientist.

Panel 2: But halfway through my biology degree, after bungling dissections and breaking microscope plates, I realized I hated doing science.

Panel 3: I loved hearing about science - asking questions and explaining things to others. So, I gathered my courage and went to the editorial offices of the student newspaper.

Panel 4: "I want you to give me a weekly science column. I'll make it interesting - the kind of thing you can talk about over dinner.""

Panel 5: Researching and writing for the column became more rewarding than my classes.

Panel 6: After that, there was nothing else I even entertained doing.