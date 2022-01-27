Panel 1: KQED Origin Stories: Danielle Venton - KQED Science Reporter

When I was young I thought my destiny was to become a research scientist.

Panel 2: But halfway through my biology degree, after bungling dissections and breaking microscope plates, I realized I hated doing science.

Panel 3: I loved hearing about science - asking questions and explaining things to others. So, I gathered my courage and went to the editorial offices of the student newspaper.

Panel 4: "I want you to give me a weekly science column. I'll make it interesting - the kind of thing you can talk about over dinner.""

Panel 5: Researching and writing for the column became more rewarding than my classes.

Panel 6: After that, there was nothing else I even entertained doing.