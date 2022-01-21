Alex Padilla on a Year of Victories and Failures in the U.S Senate

Kamala Harris Visits San Bernardino To Announce Wildfire Prevention Funds

Harris will announce 1.3 Billion Dollars in disaster relief funding for the U.S. Forest Service. Nearly half of that will go to California.

Reporter: Jonathan Linden, KVCR

U.S Senator Alex Padilla on Voting Rights Setback

California’s junior U.S. Senator, Democrat Alex Padilla, has just marked his first year in office. A progressive who’s an ardent supporter of much of the Biden Administration’ policy goals, Padilla has participated in some victories, like the passage of the big infrastructure bill. But he’s also seen a lot of what he went to Washington to do, like immigration reform and more social spending, blocked by both Republicans and his fellow Democrats.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

New Study Shows How Generations of Race Based Prescribing Guidelines Were Wrong

For generations, doctors have been taught to prescribe certain medications to Black patients with high blood pressure. A new study out this week from UCSF finds those guidelines showed no benefits.

Reporter: April Dembosky, KQED