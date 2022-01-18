Blind Californians Struggle to Use At-Home COVID Tests

Blind Community Struggles With At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Starting Wednesday, Americans can order free at-home COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov. It's part of a push by the Biden administration to get more of these tests kits in the hands of Americans. But for many Californians, there are barriers beyond just the availability of the tests.

Reporter: Keith Mizuguchi, The California Report

California Farmworkers Now Eligible For Overtime Pay

For the first time starting this year, agricultural employers in California –- like farmers and farm labor contractors with 26 or more employees -- have to pay their workers overtime after an eight-hour day or 40-hour week. While farmworker advocates are celebrating this change, it’s also created some unintended consequences.

Reporter: Madi Bolaños, Valley Public Radio