Facebook "Logout" Aims to Highlight Company's Disregard for Users

Wright says he understands the appeal of using artificial intelligence to screen content for offensive content of the kind CEO Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly pledged to control over the years. But Wright says the software functions like a "blunt sledgehammer."

"They start deleting your member comments. They start deleting threads. We’ve even had our groups deleted by Facebook without comment, without notice," he said.

Wright added there's no recourse for the exasperated administrator either, unless that person or organization is a paying customer; which is to say, an advertiser. Advertising makes up the bulk of Facebook's profits, and Wright is under no illusions that the lip service paid to the company's community builders extends to practical support. "We've not been paid for this in eight years. There's no funding. There's no agreements of any kind." Would Wright and his history colleagues take their communities to another platform? "To recreate this anywhere, it's just too much work. It's not it's not worth the effort."

Last year, following George Floyd’s murder, a number of big brands including Microsoft, Verizon, and HP stopped advertising on Facebook and Instagram, in some cases for a month. But there's been no repeat, even as Facebook/Meta comes under fire for everything from allegations of "shadow-banning" of BIPOC activists, to reports detailing how the company has a more lenient approach to misinformation and disinformation disseminated by "VIPs," to stories of how people inside the company trying to help it fix known problems find themselves blocked by executives at the highest levels.

Only recently, after Frances Haugen’s explosive testimony before lawmakers in Washington D.C. did Instagram hit pause on strategizing how to reach more children under 13.

Met declined to comment on the log out for KQED, and Firmat says Kairos has not received a response either. But, they write, "Our campaign demonstrates the urgency for the company to take accountability for the real world dangers it poses to our communities not just in the United States, but globally. Users are taking back their power by coming together, and we will keep speaking out until Facebook implements the sweeping changes we’re demanding."