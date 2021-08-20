Lower Interest Rates Lead to Surge in Demand For Homes During Pandemic

What's Spurring the Booming Housing Market?

If you’re among the millions of Californians who have tried to move during the pandemic, chances are, it’s been rough. And there’s more than one reason for that -- low supply and high demand among them.

Guest: Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank

Crews Take Advantage of Better Conditions in Battling Northern California Fires

Both the Caldor and Dixie Fires saw far less growth on Thursday, with calmer conditions. But fire officials say there are still concerns about the fires spreading as winds could pick up this weekend.