Watch Live: Day 1 of Trump's 2nd Senate Impeachment Trial

The Senate on Tuesday begins the historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, a month after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection with just a week left in his term, on the grounds he caused the riot that endangered hundreds of lawmakers and left five people dead, including a police officer.

Watch the proceedings below beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Follow live updates on the trial here and read more about how it will work.

Trump has denied responsibility for stoking the mob on Jan. 6. His lawyers claim he did not encourage unlawful acts and that his comments to supporters that day are protected by the First Amendment. They also argue that he should not be on trial at all, as he is no longer president — though many constitutional experts disagree.