Black Lives Matter Reflects on Strength and Heartbreak in 2020

As we look back on this difficult and confusing year we reflect on the events, movements, and people who helped shape it. Racial justice issues and civil unrest took center stage, and Black Lives Matter was at the forefront of the ongoing fight to end injustice against people of color.

Guest: Melina Abdullah, Professor, Cal State Los Angeles

'The Liberator' Served and Uplifted L.A.'s Emerging Black Community

Long before the Black Lives Matter movement, at the beginning of the 20th century, a newspaper called The Liberator served L.A.’s Black community, during a time when only a few thousand Black people lived in LA, and were barely represented in other media.

Guest: Shaya Tayefe Mohajer, L.A. Bureau Chief, Cronkite News