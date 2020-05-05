Newsom Says Business Can Reopen, A Little Bit and Slowly

Governor Gavin Newsom announcing that the Golden State can start to reopen, at least a little bit, beginning as soon as Friday.

State Finances Take Hit from Coronavirus

This crisis has taken a huge bite out of state tax revenue... just as the demand for California’s social safety programs is skyrocketing. All those people in need put extra pressure on state finances.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

Immigrant Activists Want Stimulus Checks for Undocumented

An L.A.-based immigrant advocacy group is pushing for all immigrants to be included in economic and health recovery efforts from the pandemic.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Working Hollywood Copes with Coronavirus Shutdown

Like with other industries, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down Hollywood. And that's been disastrous for all the companies that supply goods and services to film and television productions.

Guest: Mikel Elliot, CEO of Quixote Studios