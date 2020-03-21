KQED is a proud member of
News

How Well Is Your Community Responding to the Census?

Tyche Hendricks
The U.S. Census Bureau has already mailed out materials with an invitation to fill out census information online. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When the U.S. Census Bureau sets out to count all the people in the nation every 10 years, it hires a small army of workers to go door-to-door and follow up with every household that hasn’t responded to the census questionnaire.

That’s going to be a lot tougher this year in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Door-to-door canvassing wasn’t due to start until mid-May, and now census officials have postponed it until May 28. But whether we’ll be out of the woods with the pandemic by then is unclear.

Of course, the more folks that take the census on their own, the fewer houses those census takers will have to visit – and the less they’ll have to worry about virus transmission.

You’ve probably received a Census 2020 invitation in the mail in the last week or two. It contains a Census ID number for your household, and simple instructions for taking the census online (or by mail or phone).

Even if you didn’t receive the invitation or can’t find it, you can go to My2020Census.gov, start the questionnaire and hit the link that reads “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”

As of March 20, 18.6 million households had responded – just over 14% of the country’s 129 million households.

How many people in your city or county have responded so far? The Census Bureau has just launched an interactive map that will be updated daily, where you can track the response rate.

So far, California is a little ahead of the national average, with 14.7% of households responding. And parts of the Bay Area are leading the way, with the highest response rate – 18.4% – in Santa Clara County.

In the last census, in 2010, just over 68% of Californians responded on their own, without the need for a door-to-door census taker. Can we beat that this year? The stakes for our public health may never have been higher.