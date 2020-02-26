Oh, Snap! Tiny Shrimp Make A Big Noise in The Ocean

Bernie Sanders Poised To Win The California Primary

Less than a week before Californians vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary, a new poll shows one candidate dominating the field. On the heels of strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Bernie Sanders is poised to add California to his column on this coming Super Tuesday.

Reporter: Scorr Shafer, KQED

Feds Call For Stricter Rules For Semiautonomous Vehicles

An investigation has found a man who died when his Tesla SUV crashed on a Silicon Valley freeway in March of 2018 was playing a game on his phone at the time. That’s prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for changes.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Scientists are finding that it’s noisy under the sea in part because a tiny creature makes a lot of sound. Shrimp make snapping sounds to communicate and defend territory, and things could be getting louder because of climate change.

Reporter: Ariana Remmel, KQED

Composting Could Be An Option For California Cadavers

Death is the fate that awaits us all, and then comes the question what to do with our bodies? The California Legislature is weighing a proposal that would allow people the option to be composted after death.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio