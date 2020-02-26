SF Mayor: 'Don't Overreact To State Of Emergency'

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus. At a press conference yesterday she stressed that there are no confirmed cases in San Francisco and that the emergency declaration is all about prevention.

Less than a week before Californians vote in the Super Tuesday presidential primary, a new poll shows one candidate dominating the field. On the heels of strong showings in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, Bernie Sanders is poised to add California to his column on this coming Super Tuesday.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Feds Call For Stricter Rules For Semiautonomous Vehicles

An investigation has found a man who died when his Tesla SUV crashed on a Silicon Valley freeway in March of 2018 was playing a game on his phone at the time. That’s prompted the National Transportation Safety Board to call for changes.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Composting Could Be An Option For California Cadavers

Death is the fate that awaits us all, and then comes the question what to do with our bodies? The California Legislature is weighing a proposal that would allow people the option to be composted after death.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

Scientists are finding that it’s noisy under the sea in part because a tiny creature makes a lot of sound. Shrimp make snapping sounds to communicate and defend territory, and things could be getting louder because of climate change.

Reporter: Ariana Remmel, KQED

Firefighters Use E-Bikes To Asses Fire Danger

The recent dry weather across the state has officials worried that fire season could be just weeks away. Firefighters in one Bay Area community have spent the off-season preparing and trying out a new tool, high tech bikes to survey rugged terrain.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED