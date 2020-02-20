Truth Be Told is Back Y'all!

Truth Be Told is the friend you call after a long day to cry, bitch and moan. The one who gets it. So grab a seat on the couch, pull up the podcast and put your earbuds in. We got you.

Truth Be Told explores your dilemmas, reaches out to Wise Ones for advice, and deliberately digs deep — because your questions, your story and your existence matters.

In our first season, we talked about the guilt of feeling joy when the world is a mess, we interrogated who we grew up crushing on and who we ultimately ended up dating. We scrutinized being enough within our own communities, the complications of working and living with well-meaning white folks and handling family dynamics with estranged fathers or debating whether or not to become a mother.

For the past two months I’ve waited patiently for each Thursday to come, knowing that the ⁦@TruthBeToldShow⁩ crew would spark a conversation I needed to hear. Thank you for making this space for me and all POC people to thrive ❤️ https://t.co/359T0ghdCX — bebé llora (@shaylynmartos) June 23, 2019

This week’s @TruthBeToldShow is essential listening for those of us who are white-passing or hold other kinds of passing privilege. It unpacks where, why & how we ask to belong, and the different places of marginalization or privilege that desire can come from. https://t.co/aBWiNXCZvL — Ariana Martinez (@MartinezAriana_) June 1, 2019

Now we’re back with season two! Our host, Tonya Mosley, will delve into your questions, unearth the layers of your quandaries and pull in a Wise One for advice. This season will be full of growing pains, joy, laughter and collective thriving. And don’t worry, we’re still the place where hard questions meet understanding ears. Where people of color can be candid with each other and work through the messy parts of life.

Season two starts on March 12! Listen on Apple, Spotify, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts. If you want to submit a question you can email us at truthbetold@kqed.org, call us at (415) 553-2802 or use the hashtag #AskTBT on social media.