New Records Shed Light on Sexual Abuse Inside State Women’s Prisons

Students Mourn after High School Shooting in Santa Clarita

It took just 16 seconds for a student to shoot five classmates and then himself at a high school in Santa Clarita yesterday morning. Two children, ages 14 and 16, were killed. Three others are in the hospital. The 16-year-old shooter then turned the gun on himself in the quad at Saugus High School. His motive is unknown. Last night at a park in Santa Clarita, crowds of people showed up to a vigil.

Reporter: Jacob Margolis, KPCC

As the 2020 presidential primary heats up and California Democrats head to Long Beach for another state party convention this weekend, organized labor is in no hurry to throw its considerable weight behind any of the candidates running for president.

Reporter: Scott Shafer

California prison officials fired at least six officers between 2014 and 2017 for sexually abusing women in their custody. These incidents have come to light now because of a new state transparency law, that enabled a coalition of news organizations, including KQED, to get the disciplinary records of officers fired for sexual misconduct.

Reporter: Julie Small