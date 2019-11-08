Extreme storm could overwhelm Southern California Dam

Severe Storms Could Overwhelm Southern California Dam

Thousands of people live downriver from the Mojave River Dam in San Bernardino County. A new assessment by the US Army Corps of Engineers says the structure “could fail." Now extreme precautions are being taken to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW

Earthquakes Happening On Mars

California is earthquake country, but so too it appears is the planet Mars. We know that now because of a seismometer recently placed on the surface of the Red Planet by NASA's Insight lander. It's detected dozens of Martian temblors and has even recorded what they sound like. Host Saul Gonzalez talked about "Mars-quakes" with Bruce Barendt, the chief investigator on the InSight mission to learn more.

Host: Saul Gonzalez, Guest: Bruce Barendt, InSight