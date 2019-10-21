Weedmaps CEO on California's Cannabis Market

Weedmaps CEO on Efforts to Remove Black Market Dispensaries

When the state legalized the recreational use of marijuana, it was supposed to shrink the state’s illicit cannabis trade. But California’s marijuana black market continues to be larger than the legal one. Weedmaps is sometimes blamed for this. The online marketplace connects cannabis customers with dispensaries and delivery services. The state accuses Weedmaps of selling ads to illegal pot shops. And the Bureau of Cannabis Control has sent it a cease and desist order. Weedmaps promises it will have black market vendors off its site by the end of the year.

Guest: Christ Beals, Weedmaps CEO

Los Angeles Conducts First Bike-Walk Census

Los Angeles has long been known as a city where the car is king and the needs of pedestrians and cyclists can be ignored. But things are changing. Over the weekend, the city’s Department of Transportation conducted its first-ever count of people who walk and bike on L.A.’s streets as a way to improve safety.

Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW