Hospital Giant Sutter Health Faces Legal Reckoning Over Medical Pricing
KQED News Staff
Sutter Health's Alta Bates Campus. (Lisa Aliferis/KQED)

Jury selection begins this week  for a major lawsuit against Sutter Health, brought by large employers and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Reporter: Jenny Gold, kaiser Health News 

Bill To Ban Private Lockups Would Impact Immigrant Detention In San Diego

In his inaugural address, Governor Gavin Newsom promised to “end the outrage that is private prisons in the state once and for all.” Now a piece of legislation that’s been passed by the California legislature and is now on Newsom’s desk would ban private prisons in the state starting in 2028. This will also include facilities being used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement along the California-Mexico border.
Reporter:  Max Rivlin-Nadler , KPBS 

Possible Private Prison Ban Could Lead To Immigrant Detainee Releases

California already prohibits cities and counties from negotiating new or expanded detention contracts with ICE. A top ICE official in California says if private prisons are banned, the agency could move detainees out of state.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero 

Laguana Beach And Bellflower Joins OC Homeless Suit Settlement

For nearly two years, Orange County and its cities have been enmeshed in a lawsuit over its treatment of homeless people. In federal court Monday, three cities, Santa Ana, Laguna Beach and Bellflower  agreed to settlement terms over the treatment of the homeless. That agreement is similar to the one that the County signed back in July.
Reporter: Michelle Wiley 

