UC President Janet Napolitano Will Step Down In 2020

University of California President Janet Napolitano.. that she's stepping down as president after holding the coveted job since 2013. Napolitano will be resigning next August when she takes a role teaching at UC Berkeley.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancano

Officials in Chico will weigh a plan that would change local residents’ relationship with Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Used in a few other California cities, ‘Community Choice Aggregation’ creates a new body that would buy electricity from producers. It would still be delivered by PG&E. Currently, PG&E buys electricity from power plant owners and distributes it

.Reporter: Marc Albert, Northstate Public Radio

What Exactly Are CCA's?

The California Report's Lily Jamali speaks with a Berkley Goldman School of Public Policy lecturer to find out more about what the process really is when a city decides to use a Community Choice Aggregation.

Los Angeles Traffic Memorial Art Installations

The city of Los Angeles is trying to raise awareness about the human toll of distracted or unsafe driving. They're setting up rainbow halo memorials to honor victims of traffic collisions. It’s a disc that refracts sunlight into a rainbow pattern on the sidewalk. Host Saul Gonzalez was at the unveiling of the first of these memorials in the San Fernando Valley.