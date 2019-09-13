Safety questions remain around Conception fire

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Labor Day fire aboard a diving vessel off Santa Cruz Island. It reveals that the five surviving crew members were asleep when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. That fire killed 34 people. The last body was just pulled from the wreckage on Thursday.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

California Legislature Round-Up

The clock is quickly ticking down in Sacrament with today being the last day of the California legislative year. And what a year it’s been with some landmark pieces of legislation passed, especially in just the last few days. Host Saul Gonzalez talks with KQED's politics and government desk, Katie Orr, about this big legislative week in Sacramento.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the right of the Trump Administration to stop most migrants, many of whom are from Central America, from seeking asylum in the United States.

That’s going to affect thousands of migrants who journeyed to Tijuana to try to cross the border and to have their asylum petitions heard by U.S. authorities.

Reporter: Max Rivlin Nadler, KPBS