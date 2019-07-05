Legislature Considers Insurance Fund To Help Wildfire Victims

California would overhaul how it deals with utility-caused wildfires under a bill being considered by a legislative committee Friday.

Lake County Residents Rethink Wildfire Prep with Help of New Film

A film about living with wildfires is making the rounds in communities across the state. The documentary "Wilder than Wild" brings up the controversial topic of prescribed burns by Native American tribes and other supporters. We attend a recent screening in Lake County, where it got people talking.

Reporter: Chloe Veltman