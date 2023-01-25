KQED is a proud member of
Half Moon Bay Farmworker Community Reels from Mass Shooting

After seven farm workers were killed Monday in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, the city’s vice-mayor Joaquin Jimenez said in a press conference, “Many of you come to our community for the pumpkins, and ignore the farm workers. Not today” Forum discusses the work, lives and struggles of farmworkers on California's central coast, and we get the latest on the investigation and fallout from the massacre.see more
Half Moon Bay Farmworker Community Processes Mass Shooting

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Seven candles and flowers sit in a makeshift memorial to honor mass shooting victims at Mac Dutra Park in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent and co-host of Political Breakdown show, KQED

Madi Bolanos, co-host of The California Report, KQED

Antonio De Loera-Brus, Director of Communications, United Farm Workers

