After seven farm workers were killed Monday in a mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, the city’s vice-mayor Joaquin Jimenez said in a press conference, “Many of you come to our community for the pumpkins, and ignore the farm workers. Not today” Forum discusses the work, lives and struggles of farmworkers on California's central coast, and we get the latest on the investigation and fallout from the massacre.
Half Moon Bay Farmworker Community Processes Mass Shooting
Seven candles and flowers sit in a makeshift memorial to honor mass shooting victims at Mac Dutra Park in Half Moon Bay on Tuesday. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent and co-host of Political Breakdown show, KQED
Madi Bolanos, co-host of The California Report, KQED
Antonio De Loera-Brus, Director of Communications, United Farm Workers
Sponsored