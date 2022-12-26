KQED is a proud member of
Forum From the Archives: Ed Yong Explores the Wonders of Animal Senses in ‘An Immense World’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Ed Yong's new book is "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us." (Photo of Ed Yong by Urszula Soltys. Cover photo courtesy of Penguin Random House.)

Bumblebees can’t see red, but they can detect the ultraviolet hue, invisible to humans, at the center of a sunflower. A fly can taste an apple just by landing on it, and a rattlesnake can perceive the infrared radiation emanating from warm-blooded prey. Those are just some of the extraordinary animal senses that science journalist Ed Yong celebrates in his new book “An Immense World.” We’ll talk to Yong about what he learned and hear how humans can limit behaviors that endanger the sensory environments of other species.

Guests:

Ed Yong, science writer, The Atlantic; author, "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us"

