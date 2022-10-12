KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Severe Teacher Shortage Affects California’s Youngest Students

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
California is expanding its transitional kindergarten program, making public preschool widely available to eligible four-year-olds in the state. However, the rollout of the program has not gone smoothly so far, as enrollment numbers vary from district to district. In addition, a new survey finds that there are over 5000 open preschool teacher positions across the state, many of which would serve California’s lower-income families. We’ll talk with early education and care experts about how we can address California’s shortage of early education teachers.

Guests:

Daisy Nguyen, early childhood education and care reporter, KQED

Nina Buthee, executive director, EveryChild California

Wanzi Muruvi, Senior Research and Policy Associate, Center for the Study of Child Care Employment

