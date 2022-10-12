California is expanding its transitional kindergarten program, making public preschool widely available to eligible four-year-olds in the state. However, the rollout of the program has not gone smoothly so far, as enrollment numbers vary from district to district. In addition, a new survey finds that there are over 5000 open preschool teacher positions across the state, many of which would serve California’s lower-income families. We’ll talk with early education and care experts about how we can address California’s shortage of early education teachers.
Severe Teacher Shortage Affects California’s Youngest Students
(Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images)
Guests:
Daisy Nguyen, early childhood education and care reporter, KQED
Nina Buthee, executive director, EveryChild California
Wanzi Muruvi, Senior Research and Policy Associate, Center for the Study of Child Care Employment
