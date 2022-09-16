Two Latinas Pursue Musical Dreams Against the Odds in ‘Mija’

Shanida, Scotland - Doris Muñoz, Isabel Castro and Jacks Haupt attend a special screening of 'Mija', a new documentary from Disney+, at ICA on September 7, 2022.

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+)

The documentary “Mija” follows musician Doris Muñoz as she strives to help her family and boost her fledgling career. She feels pressure to succeed not just for herself, but for her family which relies on her financially and emotionally. Muñoz teams up with a new singer, Jacks Haupt, who is also trying to navigate family responsibilities while pursuing her dream. We talk with Muñoz and director Isabel Castro about the film, the burdens daughters of immigrants carry and what it takes for a Latina to make it in the music industry.

Guests:

Isabel Castro , Mexican American filmmaker who combines journalism and art to tell stories about immigration, civil rights, and identity. Her recent film, "Mija" will begin streaming on Disney Plus on Sept. 16.



Doris Muñoz , musician and artist manager, appears in the documentary, "Mija," that will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 16.