The California Report Magazine
California’s Ukrainian Community

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate the country, more and more Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland to wherever they can find safety. Here in California, so many of us feel powerless to help, watching in horror. But there’s a huge community of Ukrainians here. Many of them arrived after the fall of the Soviet Union, so they have loved ones in Ukraine. Some are helping from afar, others are throwing themselves into the conflict. CapRadio editor Pauline Bartolone has been following one family in the Sacramento area that’s embarked on a rescue mission to save a young relative.see more
Forum

New Audio Reveals GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy Said He'd Urge Trump to Resign

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty )

Days after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy told GOP lawmakers that he'd "had it" with then-President Trump and would encourage him to resign,
according to audio obtained by the New York Times and released Thursday. McCarthy continued to champion Trump publicly after those conversations and had taken pains to deny he'd denounced
the former president. We'll talk about how the recordings could affect McCarthy's political future.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political
Breakdown

Melanie Mason, national political correspondent, Los Angeles Times

