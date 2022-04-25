Days after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy told GOP lawmakers that he'd "had it" with then-President Trump and would encourage him to resign,
according to audio obtained by the New York Times and released Thursday. McCarthy continued to champion Trump publicly after those conversations and had taken pains to deny he'd denounced
the former president. We'll talk about how the recordings could affect McCarthy's political future.
New Audio Reveals GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy Said He'd Urge Trump to Resign
U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during his weekly news conference June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty )
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political
Breakdown
Melanie Mason, national political correspondent, Los Angeles Times
