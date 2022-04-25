KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

California’s Ukrainian Community

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate the country, more and more Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland to wherever they can find safety. Here in California, so many of us feel powerless to help, watching in horror. But there’s a huge community of Ukrainians here. Many of them arrived after the fall of the Soviet Union, so they have loved ones in Ukraine. Some are helping from afar, others are throwing themselves into the conflict. CapRadio editor Pauline Bartolone has been following one family in the Sacramento area that’s embarked on a rescue mission to save a young relative.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

California’s Ukrainian Community

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to devastate the country, more and more Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland to wherever they can find safety. Here in California, so many of us feel powerless to help, watching in horror. But there’s a huge community of Ukrainians here. Many of them arrived after the fall of the Soviet Union, so they have loved ones in Ukraine. Some are helping from afar, others are throwing themselves into the conflict. CapRadio editor Pauline Bartolone has been following one family in the Sacramento area that’s embarked on a rescue mission to save a young relative.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Does A Protracted Conflict in Ukraine Mean for the Region and the World?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Unexploded ordnance lies on a roadside on April 22, 2022 in Andrivka, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have collected but not yet disposed of the explosive shells, after battling Russian forces for control of the village in March.  (John Moore/Getty)

Russian forces on Friday renewed ferocious attacks on the eastern front, and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that 42 villages had fallen into Russian control. But elsewhere, Russia has failed tomake territorial gains, despite statements from its military leaders that they intend to march west to the Ukraine border with Moldova. Meanwhile, the west continues to arm Ukrainian forces withadvanced weaponry, allowing the nation to keep up its resistance. Eight weeks into the war in Ukraine, as peace talks have stalled and the grim brutality of the Russian invasion wears on, thousands are dead and once-thriving cities like Mariupol have been completely destroyed. With no clear end in sight, we talk about what a protracted conflict in Ukraine means for the region and
the world.

Guests:

James Marson, European Security Correspondent, Wall Street Journal - Marson is currently reporting from Ukraine and has been covering the country for the last 15 years.

Michael Kimmage, Professor and history department chair, Catholic University of America - Author of "The Abandonment of the West: The History of an Idea in American Foreign Policy". He recently wrote a piece entitled "What If the War in Ukraine Doesn't End?"

Sponsored