What Does A Protracted Conflict in Ukraine Mean for the Region and the World?

Unexploded ordnance lies on a roadside on April 22, 2022 in Andrivka, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have collected but not yet disposed of the explosive shells, after battling Russian forces for control of the village in March. (John Moore/Getty)

Russian forces on Friday renewed ferocious attacks on the eastern front, and Ukrainian officials acknowledged that 42 villages had fallen into Russian control. But elsewhere, Russia has failed tomake territorial gains, despite statements from its military leaders that they intend to march west to the Ukraine border with Moldova. Meanwhile, the west continues to arm Ukrainian forces withadvanced weaponry, allowing the nation to keep up its resistance. Eight weeks into the war in Ukraine, as peace talks have stalled and the grim brutality of the Russian invasion wears on, thousands are dead and once-thriving cities like Mariupol have been completely destroyed. With no clear end in sight, we talk about what a protracted conflict in Ukraine means for the region and the world.

Guests:

James Marson , European Security Correspondent, Wall Street Journal - Marson is currently reporting from Ukraine and has been covering the country for the last 15 years.



Michael Kimmage , Professor and history department chair, Catholic University of America - Author of "The Abandonment of the West: The History of an Idea in American Foreign Policy". He recently wrote a piece entitled "What If the War in Ukraine Doesn't End?"