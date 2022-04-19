Pain is a "hallmark of consciousness among all beings," writes physician Haider Warraich in his new book "The Song of Our Scars." Pain, he explains, is also gendered, racial and above all so personal that it's the one thing truly our own. Like an estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide, Warraich himself lives with chronic pain, brought on by a devastating back injury. We'll talk to Warraich about the biology of pain and how we experience what he calls our most complicated sensation.
'The Song of Our Scars' Surveys Chronic Pain in All Its Complexities
Haider Warraich's new book is "The Song of Our Scars." (Cover photo courtesy of Harvard Book Store. Photo of Haider Warraich by Rabail Baig. )
Guests:
Haider Warraich, author, "The Song of Our Scars: The Untold Story of Pain." He's also a physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the VA Boston Healthcare System and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.
