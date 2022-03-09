Economic inequality and lack of access to housing and health care for California’s 39 million residents were focal points in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address Tuesday. He outlined how California will manage Covid as an endemic threat. We’ll analyze the speech and discuss what it signals about the Governor’s current vision for California.
Gov. Newsom’s State of the State Address Set to Discuss Covid Response, Economic Inequality
Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. Newsom signed legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers and bolster California's support for small businesses. (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, co-host of "Political Breakdown," KQED
