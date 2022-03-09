Gov. Newsom’s State of the State Address Set to Discuss Covid Response, Economic Inequality

KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

Pianist Jeremy Denk

Our guest is Jeremy Denk, one of America’s foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and has recently appeared with ensembles including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to phenomenal technique, Denk brings a deep knowledge of music history and composition to his performances – and to his writings on music, including his memoir, “Every Good Boy Does Fine”. On February 15, 2022, Jeremy Denk talked with Steven Winn about his love of classical music – and performed parts of Bach’s Fugue in B minor from “The Well-Tempered Clavier” – in a conversation recorded in the San Francisco home of music legend Linda Ronstadt.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
City Arts and Lectures
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCity Arts and Lectures

Pianist Jeremy Denk

Our guest is Jeremy Denk, one of America’s foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and has recently appeared with ensembles including the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and Los Angeles Philharmonic. In addition to phenomenal technique, Denk brings a deep knowledge of music history and composition to his performances – and to his writings on music, including his memoir, “Every Good Boy Does Fine”. On February 15, 2022, Jeremy Denk talked with Steven Winn about his love of classical music – and performed parts of Bach’s Fugue in B minor from “The Well-Tempered Clavier” – in a conversation recorded in the San Francisco home of music legend Linda Ronstadt.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Gov. Newsom’s State of the State Address Set to Discuss Covid Response, Economic Inequality

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif. Newsom signed legislation to extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave for workers and bolster California's support for small businesses.  (Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Economic inequality and lack of access to housing and health care for California’s 39 million residents were focal points in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s State of the State address Tuesday. He outlined how California will manage Covid as an endemic threat. We’ll analyze the speech and discuss what it signals about the Governor’s current vision for California.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, co-host of "Political Breakdown," KQED

Sponsored