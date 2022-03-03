In the leadup to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, many cybersecurity experts warned that the Kremlin would also wage an all-out information war. After all, Russia is known as a master of information operations, weaponizing social networks, YouTube, and state television to spread propaganda. But as Russian troops continue to advance on the battlefield, Ukraine may be winning the information war. Coming up on Forum, we’ll discuss war in the age of social media.
As Russia Gains Ground, Ukraine is Winning the Information War
(Photo by Matt Anderson Photography/Getty Images)
Guests:
Renée DiResta, technical research manager, Stanford Internet Observatory
Sinan Aral, director, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; author of "The Hype Machine"
