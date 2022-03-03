KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

As Russia Gains Ground, Ukraine is Winning the Information War

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

(Photo by Matt Anderson Photography/Getty Images)

In the leadup to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, many cybersecurity experts warned that the Kremlin would also wage an all-out information war. After all, Russia is known as a master of information operations, weaponizing social networks, YouTube, and state television to spread propaganda. But as Russian troops continue to advance on the battlefield, Ukraine may be winning the information war. Coming up on Forum, we’ll discuss war in the age of social media.

Guests:

Renée DiResta, technical research manager, Stanford Internet Observatory

Sinan Aral, director, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy; author of "The Hype Machine"

Sponsored