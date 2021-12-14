KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Remembering Vicente Fernández, Mexican Musical Icon and Master of Ranchera

Mina Kim
at 10:30 AM
 (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Mexican icon Vicente Fernández, the master of the ranchera genre, died Sunday at age 81 leaving behind an immeasurable cultural and musical legacy. His nearly six-decade career included more than 100 albums, more than 70 million records sold, close to three dozen movies and hundreds of sold-out public performances. His songs such as “El Rey” (The King), “Volver, Volver” (Return, Return), “La Ley Del Monte” (The Law of the Mountain) and many others were standard in Mexican and Mexican-American homes for occasions from Sunday morning gatherings to weddings. Fernández remained steadfast in his identity as “El Charro De Huentitán” – a nod to the small farming community in Jalisco, Mexico, where he was born while at the same time making the sound of mariachi a global phenomenon. We’ll reflect on the legacy of Fernández and hear from fans about his passing.

Guests:

Gustavo Arellano, columnist, Los Angeles Times

Felix Contreras, co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture

