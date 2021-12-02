KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
Forum

Sea Level Rise Could Expose Californians to Toxic Pollutants

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
View of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant in north San Diego County on March 15, 2011. (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sea levels are expected to rise by more than three feet before century’s end if meaningful action is not taken against climate change. The resultant flooding could impact more than 400 of California’s hazard sites, including power plants and toxic waste facilities— and expose hazardous pollutants to nearby residents. The neighbors of these sites are five times more likely to be people of color and low-income, prompting further environmental justice concerns. That’s all according to a statewide mapping project from UC Berkeley and UCLA environmental health professors released Tuesday. We’ll discuss the project’s findings and how they could be addressed by climate resilience policies. 

Guests:

