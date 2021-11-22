On Friday, jurors acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on the five charges against him, including counts of murder and attempted murder. Rittenhouse killed two men and injured another in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, WI in August 2020. We’ll get reactions from those following the case here in the Bay Area.
Bay Area Reacts to Rittenhouse Verdict
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks over to his attorneys as the jury is dismissed for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)
Sponsored