Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Summer of Soul

Musician Amir "Questlove" Thompson co-founded The Roots, which became the house band for the Tonight Show, where he is also the music director. He has made his directorial debut with the new documentary Summer of Soul (Available in theaters and on Hulu). The film documents a series of concerts in 1969 at Harlem’s Mr. Morris Park, which is now called Marcus Garvey Park. It was free and open to the public, and tens of thousands of people attended, mostly black and brown. The roster of performers, representing different strains of black music, included Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, BB King, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The 5th Dimension, The Staples Singers, Mahalia Jackson, Ray Baretto, Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln and Hugh Masakela. see more
Forum

Ask An Infectious Disease Specialist About the Newest Developments in COVID-19 Research

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo: RomoloTavani / iStock)

The pandemic might feel endless, but for scientists COVID-19 is still relatively new and research is evolving quickly. We’ll talk with an infectious disease specialist about major new studies  on masks, the effectiveness of vaccines, and how much immunity we get from prior COVID infections. And we’ll hear about the new treatments on the way, and  take your questions. 

Guests:

Nahid Bhadelia, infectious diseases physician and Founding Director, Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID).

