The pandemic might feel endless, but for scientists COVID-19 is still relatively new and research is evolving quickly. We’ll talk with an infectious disease specialist about major new studies on masks, the effectiveness of vaccines, and how much immunity we get from prior COVID infections. And we’ll hear about the new treatments on the way, and take your questions.
Ask An Infectious Disease Specialist About the Newest Developments in COVID-19 Research
(Photo: RomoloTavani / iStock)
Guests:
Nahid Bhadelia, infectious diseases physician and Founding Director, Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research (CEID).
