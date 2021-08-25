Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Received FDA Approval. What Now?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The announcement is expected to improve vaccination rates and push into effect private and public employer vaccine mandates, which had been contingent on FDA’s action. The approval also allows for “off-label” prescriptions, though the FDA has discouraged physicians from prescribing the vaccine for persons under the age of 12. With booster shots yet to receive full authorization and with the Moderna vaccine beginning its approval process, we’ll discuss the effects of the first covid-19 vaccine FDA authorization and take your questions.