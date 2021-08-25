The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine on Monday. The announcement is expected to improve vaccination rates and push into effect private and public employer vaccine mandates, which had been contingent on FDA’s action. The approval also allows for “off-label” prescriptions, though the FDA has discouraged physicians from prescribing the vaccine for persons under the age of 12. With booster shots yet to receive full authorization and with the Moderna vaccine beginning its approval process, we’ll discuss the effects of the first covid-19 vaccine FDA authorization and take your questions.
Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Received FDA Approval. What Now?
A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021. The US Food and Drug Administration on August 23, fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shot, triggering a new wave of vaccine mandates as the Delta variant batters the country. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair in the Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco
