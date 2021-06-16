KQED is a proud member of
Political News Round-up with KQED Politics Desk

 (Photo: David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

It’s already been a big week in California. The state has dropped most COVID restrictions, officially reopening, and the legislature just passed its new budget on time. The KQED politics team takes over Forum to talk about the recall, the budget, Nancy Pelosi’s future, reigning in a bully at San Francisco city hall and more of the latest in state and national politics.

Guests:

Marisa Lagos, political correspondent, KQED; Co-host, KQED's Political Breakdown show

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED

