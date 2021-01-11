$2,000 Stimulus Checks Could Happen After All Thanks to Democratic Senate Wins Georgia

Senate Democrats are pushing to make $2,000 stimulus checks a reality, now that the party will regain control of the Senate. It’s a sign of what policy changes could come in the short-term with a new president and Congressional shifts. Democrats are in a much better position than they were before the Georgia runoff, but their majorities in both houses of Congress are nonetheless slim and some leaders are focused on how to force President Donald Trump out of office. We talk with Sahil Kapur, national political reporter with NBC News, about Democratic priorities and the latest political news.