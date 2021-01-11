‘The Prophets’: A Queer Black Love Story Between Two Enslaved Men Set in Antebellum Mississippi

Robert Jones Jr.’s new novel, The Prophets, has been described as “a stunning debut of queer Black love.” The book tells the story of a passionate romance between two men enslaved on a plantation in Mississippi before the Civil War. Jones was inspired by Toni Morrison’s advice to writers: “If you cannot find the book you wish to read, then you must write it.” He began writing the novel 15 years ago. In the intervening years, he started @SonofBaldwin, a social justice community on social media. We’ll hear what changed about the story over the years and how it relates to contemporary queer Black life.