‘The Prophets’: A Queer Black Love Story Between Two Enslaved Men Set in Antebellum Mississippi

Ariana Proehl
at 10:30 AM

Robert Jones Jr.’s new novel, The Prophets, has been described as “a stunning debut of queer Black love.” The book tells the story of a passionate romance between two men enslaved on a plantation in Mississippi before the Civil War. Jones was inspired by Toni Morrison’s advice to writers: “If you cannot find the book you wish to read, then you must write it.” He began writing the novel 15 years ago. In the intervening years, he started @SonofBaldwin, a social justice community on social media. We’ll hear what changed about the story over the years and how it relates to contemporary queer Black life.

Guests:

Robert Jones, Jr., author of "The Prophets"

