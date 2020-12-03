KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Muni Budget Shortfall Could Lead to Massive Layoffs
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Economic Message

The economy is a crucial matter to voters, but are politicians very good at talking about it? A conversation on politics and economic messaging.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Economic Message

The economy is a crucial matter to voters, but are politicians very good at talking about it? A conversation on politics and economic messaging.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Muni Budget Shortfall Could Lead to Massive Layoffs

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
MUNI
A Muni bus in San Francisco, California. (Deborah Svoboda/KQED)

As many as 22% of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency employees could be laid off over the next year as the agency faces a massive budget shortfall of $68 million this fiscal year,  and a projected $168 million deficit the following year.  The agency, which operates Muni and the city's taxis and street parking has been hard hit by sharp declines in fare revenue and parking fees. We'll hear about the massive budget crisis and what it may mean for the agency's essential workers.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation, San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)

Sponsored