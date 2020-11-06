KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Health Officials Consider Asking Travelers to Quarantine

Michael Krasny
at 9:20 AM
People wear masks walking a dog at Alamo Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Gearing up for the holiday travel season, health officials in six Bay Area counties are considering a regional advisory that would ask that people returning from places  with a high number of coronavirus cases to quarantine for two weeks or take a coronavirus test before heading back to work or school.  We’ll hear about the proposed advisory and get the latest COVID-19 data from across the region.

Guests:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

