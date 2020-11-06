Gearing up for the holiday travel season, health officials in six Bay Area counties are considering a regional advisory that would ask that people returning from places with a high number of coronavirus cases to quarantine for two weeks or take a coronavirus test before heading back to work or school. We’ll hear about the proposed advisory and get the latest COVID-19 data from across the region.
Bay Area Health Officials Consider Asking Travelers to Quarantine
at 9:20 AM
People wear masks walking a dog at Alamo Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Guests:
Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Sponsored