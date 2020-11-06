Coronavirus Cases Spiking Nationwide as Winter Approaches

Coronavirus cases in the United States set a record this week after surpassing 100,000 new cases per day. The number of infections has steadily risen nationwide since September especially in the middle of the country. Experts have warned for months that cases could spike during winter as more people spend time indoors where it is easier to spread the virus. Many regions of the country that shut down in the spring have now reopened or would like to reopen, but the case count continues ticking up. We talk about why the U.S. has struggled to contain the spread of coronavirus and what we can expect in the months ahead.