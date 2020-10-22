State Senator Scott Wiener on Being a QAnon Target

Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law SB 145, which bans discrimination against LGBTQ people on California's sex offender registry. The bill enjoyed wide support from law enforcement and victims' groups, but for the bill's author, Senator Scott Wiener, the fallout has been horrific. Followers of the violent QAnon conspiracy group, who believe that a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles want to take over the government, have sent Wiener over a thousand death threats and what he calls "the vilest messages imaginable." We'll talk to him about his experience as a QAnon target, which he details in his recent New York Times opinion piece "What I Learned When QAnon Came for Me."