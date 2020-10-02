“Art of the Deal” Ghostwriter Grapples with his Role in Crafting Donald Trump’s Image

Tony Schwartz was a successful journalist in the 1980s when he made a life-altering decision to “sell out” by ghostwriting what became Donald Trump’s bestselling book, ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’. After Trump began his campaign for president, Schwartz was consumed with shame for crafting a misleading persona of Trump as a saavy business tycoon -- the image that led to his global renown and helped him get elected. Forum talks with Schwartz about how the experience upended his life and how what he learned about Trump more than three decades ago provides insight into the president he is today.