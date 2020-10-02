Tony Schwartz was a successful journalist in the 1980s when he made a life-altering decision to “sell out” by ghostwriting what became Donald Trump’s bestseller, ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’. After Trump began his campaign for president, Schwartz was consumed with shame for crafting a misleading persona of Trump as a business tycoon -- the image that led to his global renown and helped him get elected. Forum talks with Schwartz about how the experience upended his life and how what he learned about Trump more than three decades ago provides insight into the president he is today.
“Art of the Deal” Ghostwriter Grapples with his Role in Crafting Donald Trump’s Image
at 9:00 AM
President and CEO, The Energy Project Tony Schwartz speaks onstage during The New York Times DealBook Conference at One World Trade Center on December 11, 2014 in New York City. (Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times)
Guests:
Tony Schwartz, author of the new audiobook, "Dealing With the Devil: My Mother, Trump and Me"; ghostwriter, "Trump: The Art of the Deal"
